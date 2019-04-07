Earth Day events on tap in Washington

The town of Washington will offer a 5K, a 5-mile road/trail race and a roadside cleanup this month to celebrate Earth Day.

5K, Race

The Washington Environmental Council and the Steep Rock Association will partner up for their third annual “Love Your Mother-Earth Day” 5K and 5 Mile road/trail race April 27, with same day registration and race-bib pick-up from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m.

The race will start at 9 a.m. at the Steep Rock Nature Preserve, 2 Tunnel Road, in town.

The 5K course is flat, fast and runs along the Shepaug River. The more challenging 5-mile route includes rolling hills and views. Runners and walkers are both welcome.

The cost is $20 for pre-registered runners for both the 5K and 5-mile options (at www.fastracktiming.com). The cost is $25 for runners who register the day of the event. Proceeds will benefit WEC and Steep Rock.

The event is co-sponsored by Ericson Insurance Advisors and Brierwood Nurseries.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottle or cup to use at the water station since the event is eco-friendly. Post-race snacks and prizes will be awarded.

Additionally, participants and spectators are encouraged, but not required, to join WEC in their annual roadside cleanup after the race.

Gently used sneakers tied together by the laces are sought for a sneaker drive. Shoes will be donated through Woodbridge Running Company to the Rerun shoe program.

Roadside cleanup

The Washington Environmental Council will hold its annual Earth Day Roadside Cleanup April 27.

Residents, businesses and community groups are invited to “Adopt a Road” by committing to cleaning up one or more roads (visit https://www.wec-ct.org/earth-day-roadside-cleanup) during Washington’s Earth Week, which runs April 24-29.

Interested participants should email their name and road choice to info@wec-ct.org.

Complimentary trash bags will be available in the foyer at Bryan Memorial Town Hall all week. Trash collected for Earth Day may be deposited in the dumpster in front of town hall.

For those unable to participate April 27, the dumpster will be available April 24-29.

The town of Washington will provider a shredder free of charge to residents April 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.