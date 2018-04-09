Earth Day events on tap in Washington

The Washington Environmental Council will hold its annual Earth Day Roadside Cleanup, as well as its Earth Day 5K, April 21.

Residents, businesses and community groups are invited to “Adopt a Road” by committing to cleaning up one or more roads during Earth Week, which will run April 17-22.

Interested individuals should email their name and road selection to wec-ct@charter.net. A list of remaining roads is available at http://www.wec-ct.org/newsevents/earthday.

Complementary trash bags will be available in the foyer at Bryan Memorial Town Hall all week.

Trash collected for Earth Day may be deposited in the dumpster in front of town hall.

For those unable to participate April 21, the dumpster will be available April 17-22.

A shredder truck will be available free of charge to residents April 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The environmental council and Steep Rock Association will co-sponsor their second annual Earth Day 5K race April 21 at 9 a.m. at Steep Rock Nature Preserve at 2 Tunnel Road.

Pre-registration is available at www.FastTrackTiming.com. Same day registration and race-bib pick-up is available from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. The cost is $25.

The mostly flat course runs along the scenic Shepaug River.

This is an eco-friendly event, so participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottle. Homemade cookies and other refreshments will be provided after the race.

Additional information is available at www.wec-ct.org.

Runners and walkers are all welcome.

Participants and spectators are encouraged, but not required, to join WEC in their annual roadside cleanup after the race.

The event will also offer a sneaker drive. Individuals are encouraged to bring gently used sneakers tied together by the laces.

All shoes will be donated through Woodbridge Running Company in Brookfield to the Rerun program.