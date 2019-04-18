Earth Day event set in Gaylordsville

The Village Farm in Gaylordsville will hold an Earth Day celebration for all ages April 20 from noon to 4 p.m.

Special events will include an Easter egg hunt at noon, followed by a pot luck lunch. A hands-on planting demonstration and a chance to tour the farm and visit the hens and baby chicks will also be offered.

A carpool from the farm to two of Gaylordsville's historic sites for spring clean-ups will be held at 2 p.m. Tools will be provided.

The Village Farm is located at 684 Kent Road (Route 7). For more information, call 860 354-7008 or email thevillagefarm2015@gmail.com.