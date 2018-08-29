Earmarked projects approved by Mississippi lawmakers
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have earmarked $111 million in projects in Senate Bill 2002 . That includes $61 million from oil spill damages and $50 million that lawmakers agreed to borrow earlier in the special session that ended Wednesday. The list has $7.5 million for railroad improvements statewide and $1 million for railroad crossing safety projects statewide. Brief descriptions of the remaining 128 projects, worth $103 million, are listed alphabetically by county:
ADAMS COUNTY
Natchez emergency watershed projects: $900,000.
ALCORN COUNTY
Corinth street resurfacing: $500,000.
Farmington infrastructure: $500,000.
ATTALA COUNTY
South Huntington Street and other street improvements, Kosciusko: $750,000.
Paving and rehabilitation of Attala County Road 2221/Airport Road: $150,000.
Attala County justice court parking lot resurfacing: $150,000.
Jack Post Manufacturing Building parking lot resurfacing: $150,000.
Sallis road resurfacing: $100,000.
Ethel road resurfacing: $100,000.
BOLIVAR COUNTY
Mississippi River landing dock: $1,000,000.
Mississippi Highway 8 upgrades, Bishop Road to U.S. 61: $1,000,000.
CALHOUN COUNTY
Bruce street resurfacing: $200,000.
CARROLL COUNTY
Carroll County Road 157 bridge rebuilding: $500,000.
Washington Street improvements, Carrollton: $200,000.
Vaiden road resurfacing: $100,000.
Resurfacing of Marshall Elementary School Road, North Carrollton: $100,000.
CHICKASAW COUNTY
Houston street resurfacing: $300,000.
Houlka street resurfacing: $200,000.
CHOCTAW COUNTY
Choctaw County road resurfacing: $250,000.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY
U.S. 61 four-laning, Port Gibson: $1 million.
CLARKE COUNTY
Repair and replacement of Clarke County Road 360 bridge: $480,000.
COPIAH COUNTY
Camp Kamassa building design: $1 million.
Crystal Springs road resurfacing: $500,000.
Georgetown street resurfacing: $100,000.
Wesson street resurfacing: $100,000.
DESOTO COUNTY
Holly Springs Road rebuilding and drainage: $3 million.
McIngvale Road realignment, Hernando: $1 million.
Olive Branch resurfacing, bridge repairs and dam renovation: $1 million.
Greenbrook and Carriage Hills neighborhood resurfacing, Southaven: $500,000.
FORREST COUNTY
Leeville Road/Main Street and Smithville Road, Petal: $750,000.
Hardy Street resurfacing and improvements, Hattiesburg, US 49 to Pine Street: $400,000.
38th Avenue resurfacing, Hattiesburg: $100,000.
GEORGE COUNTY
Road widening, Highway 26 to Highway 63, Lucedale: $350,000.
GREENE COUNTY
Freemantown Road bridge repairs: $250,000.
GRENADA COUNTY
Grenada street resurfacing: $500,000.
HANCOCK COUNTY
Kiln-Delisle Road bridge replacement: $500,000.
HARRISON COUNTY
Long Beach street repairs and resurfacing: $1 million.
Harrison County Law Enforcement Training Academy: $800,000.
Pass Christian road resurfacing: $400,000.
HINDS COUNTY
Byram-Clinton Parkway: $2 million.
Clinton street resurfacing: $1 million.
Tougaloo College renovations to Freedom Riders site: $1 million.
Hawthorne Drive bridge repair, Jackson: $50,000.
HOLMES COUNTY
West street resurfacing: $500,000.
Emory Road resurfacing from US 51 to Interstate 55: $300,000.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY
Upgrades to Mississippian Railway: $1.5 million.
Bridge at Itawamba County industrial park and port: $500,000.
Itawamba County road resurfacing: $250,000.
Mantachie water and sewer repairs: $150,000.
JACKSON COUNTY
East Bank Access project, Pascagoula: $2 million.
North Rail Corridor, Port of Pascagoula: $2 million.
Cook Road corridor: $2 million.
Ocean Springs water and sewer improvements: $500,000.
Gautier town green infrastructure: $500,000.
JASPER COUNTY
Jasper County Road 6 paving: $100,000.
Jasper County Road 1591 improvements to Hol-Mac, Bay Springs: $50,000.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Rodney Presbyterian Church repairs and renovations: $280,000.
JONES COUNTY
Ellisville-Tuckers Crossing bridge repair and replacement: $1.2 million.
Lower Myrick Road bridge repair and replacement: $380,000.
KEMPER COUNTY
Mississippi 16 to 3 lanes, De Kalb to Old Philadelphia Road and more: $2 million.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Mississippi Highway 9W and Highway 7 improvements: $1 million.
West Oxford Loop extension: $1 million.
LAMAR COUNTY
Scruggs Road/Mississippi 157 intersection improvements: $1.5 million.
Repairs from consolidating Lumberton and Lamar schools: $1 million.
Recreational facilities in Lamar County Beat 5: $500,000.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
Mississippi Children's Museum, Meridian: $2 million.
Repair and resurfacing of 22nd Avenue overpass, Meridian: $565,000.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
U.S. 84 frontage road improvements, Monticello: $450,000.
New Hebron resurfacing: $50,000.
LEAKE COUNTY
Valley, Williams, Franklin streets and McMillan Park Road, Carthage: $500,000.
Barnes Road resurfacing: $300,000.
LEE COUNTY
Bee Hive industrial site infrastructure: $500,000.
Church Street Elementary roofing, Tupelo: $400,000.
Guntown city building roof repair and building demolition: $350,000.
Wastewater system and sinkhole repairs, Saltillo: $250,000.
LEFLORE COUNTY
Itta Bena street resurfacing: $250,000.
LINCOLN COUNTY
Lincoln County road resurfacing: $500,000.
Brookhaven street resurfacing: $500,000.
LOWNDES COUNTY
Extending Charleigh Ford Jr. Drive from Artesia Road to Mims Road: $1 million.
MADISON COUNTY
Reunion Parkway from Bozeman Road to Parkway East: $8 million.
Flora street repairs and resurfacing: $300,000.
MARION COUNTY
Improvements to Columbia-Marion County Airport: $250,000.
Columbia Training School improvements: $500,000.
MARSHALL COUNTY
Byhalia street resurfacing: $500,000.
MONROE COUNTY
Create Foundation upgrades to First Christian Church, Amory: $200,000.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Powell Street improvements, Winona: $300,000.
Binford Street resurfacing, Kilmichael: $200,000.
NESHOBA COUNTY
Four-laning Mississippi 19 from Philadelphia city limits to Tucker Road: $2 million.
NEWTON COUNTY
Turkey Creek and Simkins Road resurfacing: $225,000.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY
Longview Road surfacing: $750,000.
PANOLA COUNTY
Batesville street resurfacing: $350,000.
Como street resurfacing: $250,000.
Sardis street resurfacing: $250,000.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY
Repair and resurfacing of FZ Goss Road from County Line to West Union Road: $525,000.
PIKE COUNTY
Gateway Industrial Park wastewater and infrastructure: $3 million.
Magnolia police and fire station renovations: $500,000.
Summit standpipe repairs: $150,000.
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Repairs to Natchez Trace Lake and surrounding roads: $1 million.
PRENTISS COUNTY
Natural gas transmission upgrades, Baldwyn: $1 million.
Third Street repairs, Baldwyn: $213,000.
New Site Water Association water rank repairs, Piney Grove campground: $250,000.
QUITMAN COUNTY
Passenger train depot, Marks: $500,000.
Sledge street resurfacing: $250,000.
Lambert road resurfacing: $200,000.
RANKIN COUNTY
East Metro Corridor to Crossgates: $8 million.
Ross Barnett Reservoir seawalls: $4 million.
Gunter Road extension: $2.8 million.
SMITH COUNTY
Smith County road resurfacing: $450,000.
STONE COUNTY
Hall Road resurfacing, Wiggins: $500,000.
Stone County road resurfacing: $150,000.
SUNFLOWER COUNTY
Parks Road repairs, Drew: $300,000.
TATE COUNTY
Senatobia roundabout, intersection improvements, downtown infrastructure: $2.3 million.
Country Club road resurfacing, Senatobia: $1 million.
Court and Ward street resurfacing, Senatobia: $500,000.
New Image water utility acquisition by Senatobia: $200,000.
TIPPAH COUNTY
Ripley street resurfacing: $500,000.
Blue Mountain street resurfacing: $100,000.
Walnut street resurfacing: $100,000.
Faulkner street resurfacing: $100,000.
UNION COUNTY
New Albany street resurfacing and sewer repairs: $500,000.
WARREN COUNTY
Vicksburg port, rail and road improvements: $1 million.
Mississippi Center for Innovation and Technology, Vicksburg: $2.5 million.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Colorado Street extension to VFW Road, Greenville: $1 million.
WAYNE COUNTY
Ramey Lane/MLK Jr sewer repair and resurfacing, Waynesboro: $500,000.
WEBSTER COUNTY
Webster County road resurfacing: $250,000.
WILKINSON COUNTY
Wilkinson County bridge repair and replacement: $1.7 million.
WINSTON COUNTY
Road and infrastructure for Winston Plywood and Veneer, Louisville: $500,000.
YAZOO COUNTY
Bentonia sewer system: $525,000.