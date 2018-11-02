Early voting period ending in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Time is running out for Massachusetts voters who want to cast an early ballot.

The early voting period for the Nov. 6 election is ending on Friday. The Massachusetts Secretary of State's office say times and locations for early voting in cities and towns can be found at www.MassEarlyVote.com .

Voters are also being reminded that some city and town clerks' offices close early on Friday.

Anyone who misses the early voting deadline but will be unable to vote on Tuesday can still cast an absentee ballot at their local election office by noon on Monday.