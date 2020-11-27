Early voting ends Saturday in Louisiana's runoff elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's weeklong early voting period for the December runoff elections wraps up Saturday.

The only statewide ballot issue for the Dec. 5 election is a constitutional amendment involving membership on Louisiana’s higher education management boards.

Voters across 24 parishes will decide which Republican will win an open U.S. House seat representing northeast and central Louisiana. The contest is between state Rep. Lance Harris of Alexandria and Luke Letlow, chief of staff to retiring incumbent U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham.

Other local elections across the state also remain to be settled. The runoff elections were set in any race where no candidate topped 50% of the vote in the Nov. 3 primary election. The top two vote-getters advanced to the runoff.

Early voting, which began Nov. 20, runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at parish registrar of voters’ offices and other locations. The secretary of state’s office has a list of early voting sites online or through its GeauxVote mobile app.