Early grant proposals accepted for wetland, stream projects

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is accepting early proposals for $3.3 million in grants for wetland and stream preservation and restoration projects.

The program, known as the ARM Fund, has awarded grant money to 106 projects since 2006 that include preservation and habitat restoration and stream passage improvement projects.

The projects have resulted in approximately 24,000 acres of land conservation, 100 acres of restoration, protection of 300 vernal pools, and 50 miles of stream passage improvements.

Pre-proposals are due May 29. The pre-applications will be reviewed the month of June and feedback given to each applicant. Full applications are due Aug, 31.