Three members of Bridgewater-Roxbury-Washington Boy Scout Troop 65 recently attained the rank of Eagle Scout. The members are, from left to right, Dakota Wilson, John daFonte and Hunter Wilson. The boys received their rank during a special Court of Honor held in July at the Town of Bridgewater Parks and Recreation pavilion.
