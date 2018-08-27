Eagle Scout project

John Farrell of New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31, above, recently completed his Eagle Scout Project at Lynn Deming Park. He created a fishing area, completely refurbishing four donated boat docks and installing a bench along the shore on the trail at the north end of the park. Rings End Lumber donated the lumber, and members of Troop 31 helped with the project.