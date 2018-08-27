John Farrell of New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31 recently completed his Eagle Scout Project at Lynn Deming Park. He created a fishing area, completely refurbishing four donated boat docks and installing a bench along the shore on the trail at the north end of the park. Rings End Lumber donated the lumber, and members of Troop 31 helped with the project. less
John Farrell of New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31 recently completed his Eagle Scout Project at Lynn Deming Park. He created a fishing area, completely refurbishing four donated boat docks and installing a bench ... more
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
John Farrell of New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31 recently completed his Eagle Scout Project at Lynn Deming Park. He created a fishing area, completely refurbishing four donated boat docks and installing a bench along the shore on the trail at the north end of the park. Rings End Lumber donated the lumber, and members of Troop 31 helped with the project. less
John Farrell of New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31 recently completed his Eagle Scout Project at Lynn Deming Park. He created a fishing area, completely refurbishing four donated boat docks and installing a bench ... more
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Image
1of/2
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 2
John Farrell of New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31 recently completed his Eagle Scout Project at Lynn Deming Park. He created a fishing area, completely refurbishing four donated boat docks and installing a bench along the shore on the trail at the north end of the park. Rings End Lumber donated the lumber, and members of Troop 31 helped with the project. less
John Farrell of New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31 recently completed his Eagle Scout Project at Lynn Deming Park. He created a fishing area, completely refurbishing four donated boat docks and installing a bench ... more
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
John Farrell of New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31, above, recently completed his Eagle Scout Project at Lynn Deming Park. He created a fishing area, completely refurbishing four donated boat docks and installing a bench along the shore on the trail at the north end of the park. Rings End Lumber donated the lumber, and members of Troop 31 helped with the project.