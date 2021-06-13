EXPLAINER: Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel's incoming PM? JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 3:09 p.m.
1 of6 Israel's new prime minister Naftali Bennett shakes hands with outgoing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Knesset session in Jerusalem Sunday, June 13, 2021. Israel's parliament has voted in favor of a new coalition government, formally ending Netanyahu's historic 12-year rule. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu became the new prime minister Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Israel's new prime minister Naftali Bennett sits with Yair Lapid, left, during a Knesset session in Jerusalem Sunday, June 13, 2021. Israel's parliament has voted in favor of a new coalition government, formally ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic 12-year rule. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu became the new prime minister Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Israel's new prime minister Naftali Bennett raises his hand during a Knesset session in Jerusalem Sunday, June 13, 2021. Israel's parliament has voted in favor of a new coalition government, formally ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic 12-year rule. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu became the new prime minister Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Israel's new prime minister Naftali Bennett raises his hand during a Knesset session in Jerusalem Sunday, June 13, 2021. Israel's parliament has voted in favor of a new coalition government, formally ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic 12-year rule. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu became the new prime minister Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
JERUSALEM (AP) — Naftali Bennett, who was sworn in Sunday as Israel's new prime minister, embodies many of the contradictions that define the 73-year-old nation.
He's a religious Jew who made millions in the mostly secular hi-tech sector; a champion of the settlement movement who lives in a Tel Aviv suburb; a former ally of Benjamin Netanyahu who has partnered with centrist and left-wing parties to end his 12-year rule.