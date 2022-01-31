EXPLAINER: What will Neil Young's protest mean for Spotify? DAVID BAUDER and MATT O'BRIEN, Associated Press Writers Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 6:54 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this May 25, 2019, photo, Neil Young performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. Following protests of Spotify kicked off by Young over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, the music streaming service said Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the virus. The singer on Wednesday, Jan. 26, had his music removed from Spotify after the tech giant declined to remove episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which has been criticized for spreading virus misinformation. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Joni Mitchell arrives at the 2015 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Feb. 7, 2015. Joni Mitchell said Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, she seeks to remove all of her music in Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Following protests of Spotify over COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, the music streaming service said Sunday, Jan. 30, that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the virus. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File) John Shearer/John Shearer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle, Dec. 7, 2012. Spotify said Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the coronavirus. The move follows protests of the music streaming service that were kicked off by Young over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. On Wednesday, Young had his music removed from Spotify after the tech giant declined to remove episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which has been criticized for spreading virus misinformation. Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Neil Young poses for a portrait in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2019. Spotify says it will grant the veteran rocker's request to remove his music from its streaming platform. Young made the request as a protest to what he called the company's decision to allow COVID-19 misinformation to spread on its service. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP, File) Rebecca Cabage/Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Young vs Joe Rogan seems like the strangest of cultural clashes.
Yet the 76-year-old rock star's protest over coronavirus-related content on Rogan's popular Spotify podcast has ignited a hot debate over misinformation and free speech, bruising a streaming service that has become the central way that millions of people around the world experience music.
Written By
DAVID BAUDER and MATT O'BRIEN