EXPLAINER: What's next after House impeachment vote MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 3:04 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Now that the House has impeached President Donald Trump for the second time, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must figure out the best strategy for arguing the case before the Senate.
Senate rules say the trial must start soon after the chamber receives the article of impeachment, which charges “incitement of insurrection” after an angry mob of Trump's supporters invaded the Capitol last week. But Pelosi has not said when the House will deliver it.
