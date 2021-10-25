EXPLAINER: What's a 'wealth tax' and how would it work? JOSH BOAK, Associated Press Oct. 25, 2021 Updated: Oct. 25, 2021 5:39 p.m.
To help pay for his big economic and social agenda, President Joe Biden is looking to go where the big money is: billionaires.
Biden never endorsed an outright “wealth tax” when campaigning last year. But his more conventional proposed rate hikes on the income of large corporations and the wealthiest Americans have hit a roadblock.