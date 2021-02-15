EXPLAINER: UN vaccine plan for poor countries nears rollout JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 1:08 p.m.
GENEVA (AP) — It’s nearly launch time for COVAX, the United Nations' unprecedented program to deploy COVID-19 vaccines for hundreds of millions in need around the globe.
More than two months after countries like Britain and the United States started immunizing their most vulnerable people, the U.N.'s health agency gave its approval Monday to a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which should trigger the release of hundreds of millions of doses by COVAX.