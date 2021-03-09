EXPLAINER: Myanmar media defiant as junta cracks down ELAINE KURTENBACH, Associated Press March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 3:41 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, local newspapers are displayed in a newspaper stall in Yangon, Myanmar. The front page of Standard Time Daily, right, reads "Meeting of National Defence and Security Council held in Naypyitaw." Myanmar’s military-controlled government is seeking to suppressing media coverage of protests against their seizure of power as journalists and ordinary citizens strive to keep people inside and outside of the country informed about what is happening. File/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this file image made from video taken on Feb. 27, 2021, Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw is arrested by police in Yangon, Myanmar. The government has detained dozens of journalists since the Feb. 1 coup, including Thein Zaw of The Associated Press. But local media are fighting back using other methods to provide news updates, such as social media platforms. File/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, a man looks at a newspaper, which reports "1 year of State of Emergency and Acting President transferred Power to Military Chief" on the front page, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar’s military-controlled government is seeking to suppressing media coverage of protests against their seizure of power as journalists and ordinary citizens strive to keep people inside and outside of the country informed about what is happening. File/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this March 6, 2021, file photo, riot police officers hold down a protester as they disperse protesters in Tharkata Township on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar’s military-controlled government is seeking to suppressing media coverage of protests against their seizure of power as journalists and ordinary citizens strive to keep people inside and outside of the country informed about what is happening. STR/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - This undated family file photo provided on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 shows Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar’s military-controlled government is seeking to suppressing media coverage of protests against their seizure of power as journalists and ordinary citizens strive to keep people inside and outside of the country informed about what is happening. The government has detained dozens of journalists since the Feb. 1 coup, including Thein Zaw of The Associated Press. But local media are fighting back using other methods to provide news updates, such as social media platforms. (Thein Zaw family via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-controlled government is seeking to suppress media coverage of protests against its seizure of power as journalists and ordinary citizens strive to inform people inside and outside of the country about what is happening.
Authorities on Monday canceled the licenses of five local media outlets that had been offering extensive coverage of the protests, attempting to fully roll back such freedoms a decade after the country began its faltering transition toward democracy.
