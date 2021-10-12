EU vows to uphold Ukraine's energy security at summit YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 9:05 a.m.
1 of15 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen share a word as they meet on the occasion of a Ukraine EU summit, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The 23rd summit between the European Union and Ukraine is held in Kyiv. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with European Council President Charles Michel at the European Council building in Brussels. The European Union is considering providing a military training mission to Ukraine amid lingering tensions between Russia and the Soviet ex-republic, officials said Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Acting on a request from Ukraine for help in the "professional military education," the EU has already sent a fact-finding mission to the country last month. The topic will be discussed during a summit scheduled on Tuesday in Kyiv, the officials said on condition of anonymity in accordance with EU practices. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — European Union leaders vowed to uphold Ukraine's energy security and signed deals intended to bolster ties during a summit Tuesday in the Ukrainian capital.
In a statement after the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed their “continued commitment to strengthening the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the European Union.”