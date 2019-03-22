EU offers short Brexit delay but sets strict limits

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are gathering again Friday after deciding that the political crisis in Britain over Brexit poses too great a threat to the world's biggest trading bloc.

In a move that underlined their loss of confidence in British Prime Minister Theresa May, the leaders, set two deadlines for Britain to leave or to take an entirely new path in considering its EU future.

At marathon late night talks, the leaders rejected May's request to extend the Brexit deadline from March 29 — just one week away — until June 30.

They agree to delay only until May 22, on the eve of EU elections, if she can persuade Britain's Parliament to endorse the Brexit deal. Failing that, May would have until April 12 to choose a new path.