EU leaders set for battle royal over bloc's top jobs

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, speaks with European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans during a weekly meeting of EU commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are converging on Brussels for the start of the process to finalize candidates for the bloc's top jobs who will supervise a sprawl of policy files for at least the next five years.

The EU is responsible for coordinating the 28 member countries' common policies on sectors ranging from the single market to immigration.

The main posts up for grabs Thursday are the head of the EU's powerful executive arm, the European Commission, and president of the European Council, which represents the member states. The European Parliament has a say too.

The current European Council president, Donald Tusk, says his many contacts "have shown that there are different views, different interests, but also a common will to finalize this process before" parliament sits on July 2.