EU leaders attend summit in person for 1st time this year BARRY HATTON, Associated Press May 7, 2021 Updated: May 7, 2021 2:41 a.m.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — On the list of things not to do during a pandemic, holding big international gatherings is close to the top.
But European Union leaders and their large following of diplomats and advisers are meeting in Portugal on Friday for two days of talks, sending a signal that they see the threat from COVID-19 on their continent as waning, amid a quickening vaccine rollout.