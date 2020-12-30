EU, China leaders seal long-awaited investment deal SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 8:19 a.m.
1 of3 A screen displays live Chinese President Xi Jinping, top left, European Council President Charles Michel, top right, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, bottom right, French President Emmanuel Macron, bottom center, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during an EU-China Leaders' meeting video conference at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The European Union top officials and China president Xi Jinping will conclude Wednesday a business investment deal that will open big opportunities to European companies, with the potential to irk the new American administration. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP) Johanna Geron/AP Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS (AP) — Top European Union officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a business investment deal Wednesday that will open big opportunities to European companies, but has the potential to irk the new American administration.
Amid concerns about the human rights situation in China, the EU said the seven-year-long negotiations were concluded in “principle" during a videoconference involving Xi, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council president Charles Michel.
