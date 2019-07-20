ESPN reasserts policy on political talk after attack

NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN is reminding employees of the network's policy to avoid talking politics after radio show host Dan Le Batard criticized President Donald Trump and the network itself on air.

An ESPN employee who requested anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak on personnel matters said Saturday that the reminder went out Friday to all employees, including Le Batard.

ESPN is not commenting publicly.

It's a reminder of former network anchor Jemele Hill, whose tweets about Trump got her in hot water with her bosses less than two years ago. She has since left ESPN.

Le Batard called Trump's comment that Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and three other Democratic congresswomen of color should "go back" to the "places from which they came" deeply offensive and un-American.