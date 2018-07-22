EPA OKs $26.6M cleanup for former DuPont site in NW Indiana

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Federal officials have approved a $26.6 million cleanup of a former DuPont Co. industrial site in northwestern Indiana that will remove lead and other heavy metals.

The plan announced Friday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calls for disposing of the 440-acre East Chicago site's remaining contaminated material off-site.

Residents pushed during public meetings in February and March for a more stringent cleanup, noting the former DuPont site's close ties to contamination in the Calumet neighborhood that's part of the U.S.S. Lead Superfund site.

Both sites are along the Grand Calumet River.

The EPA the cleanup will focus on removing contaminated material and other industrial property at the former DuPont site and treating groundwater. The agency says the industrial land and water is contaminated with arsenic, lead, zinc and cadmium.