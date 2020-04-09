E-resources available at NMPL

New Milford Public Library patrons can access the library’s e-resources on a mobile device, computer or Kindle Fire with their New Milford Library card.

Offerings include the following:

Kanopy, which allows individuals to stream over 30,000 movies and documentaries. Download the app or visit kanopy.com to sign up.

Thousands of movies, television shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and comics are available with Hoopla.

Register by visiting hoopladigital.com or download the app.

The Connecticut State Library has developed a statewide eBook platform for public libraries in Connecticut.

Through this platform, both New Milford Library and the State Library’s collection of eBook and eAudiobook titles are available by way of the SimplyE app.

Simply E does does work with Kindle Fire

Selections include New Milford library’s RBdigital collection and Axis360 collection; Connecticut State Library’s Baker & Taylor collection, RBdigital collection and Connecticut State Library’s Digital Public Library of America (DPLA) Exchange collection; the DPLA Open Bookshelf collection; and The New York Public Library’s Instant Classics collection.

Search, check out, listen to and read the best audiobooks and eBooks and emagazines with RBdigital.

Browse, check out and download eBooks using the Axis360 app.

Apps can be downloaded on iOS, Androiad, Kindle Fire or Windows devices by logging in with the library card number.

For more information, visit www.newmilfordlibrary.org.