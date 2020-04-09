E-resources available at NMPL
New Milford Public Library patrons can access the library’s e-resources on a mobile device, computer or Kindle Fire with their New Milford Library card.
Offerings include the following:
Register by visiting hoopladigital.com or download the app.
Through this platform, both New Milford Library and the State Library’s collection of eBook and eAudiobook titles are available by way of the
Simply E does does work with Kindle Fire
Selections include New Milford library’s RBdigital collection and Axis360 collection; Connecticut State Library’s Baker & Taylor collection, RBdigital collection and Connecticut State Library’s Digital Public Library of America (DPLA) Exchange collection; the DPLA Open Bookshelf collection; and The New York Public Library’s Instant Classics collection.
Apps can be downloaded on iOS, Androiad, Kindle Fire or Windows devices by logging in with the library card number.
For more information, visit www.newmilfordlibrary.org.