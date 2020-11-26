‘Dynasty’ author to visit Hickory Stick

Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington will present a book signing with New York Times bestselling author Jeff Benedict Nov. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m.

He will sign copies of his latest book “The Dynasty,” which explores the New England Patriots, at the Green Hill Road store.

Through his exhaustive research, Benedict uncovers surprising new details about the inner workings of a team notorious for its secrecy.