Duterte opposes full disclosure of deadly drug raid details

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has rejected full public disclosure of details of his administration’s deadly anti-drug crackdown, citing national security.
President Rodrigo Duterte said in televised remarks Monday night that divulging confidential information like intelligence about suspects used by law enforcers for drug raids could undermine his administration’s campaign against criminality. Duterte has long faced demands from human rights groups to open up police records about the drug killings for scrutiny and for him to agree to an international investigation, a call he has steadfastly rejected.