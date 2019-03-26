Dunleavy plans meeting on judicial nominees, warns of vetoes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he plans to meet Tuesday with the chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court in a dispute over judicial nominations.

Dunleavy told Alaska Public Media's Talk of Alaska he agrees he has to pick from the list of candidates advanced by the Alaska Judicial Council. But he says he wants to know if that list can be broadened, particularly looking to future nominations.

Dunleavy last week filled one Palmer Superior Court seat but refused to fill a second. In a letter to council members, who sent him three finalists for two seats, Dunleavy said he would "not be selecting a second candidate from this truncated list."

Meanwhile, Dunleavy made clear his willingness to use his veto power to get spending in line with revenue.