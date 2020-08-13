Duman to lead safari walking tour at Yale

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will offer a grotesque safari walking tour through Yale University with Mathew Duman Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. A rain date of Aug. 22 is planned.

Duman, an author and photographer, presented a talk about grotesques and gargoyles last year at the library.

Space is limited and reservations and face masks are required. Attendees will meet at a designated spot to be revealed upon registration.

Yale features a variety of grotesques and gargoyles in their natural habitat, as well as an intriguing case study in Collegiate Gothic architecture.

On the tour, Duman will point out many of the grotesques and gargoyles that originally inspired him to explore this and other campuses.

Binoculars are recommended.

Duman, a graphic designer, grew up in Bethany.

He attended the gargoyle-free campus of Central Connecticut State University but while studying abroad became fascinated with the architectural detail of the cathedrals of Britain.

He has since taken photographic trips to Italy, Africa, Australia and New Zealand, and most recently has been seeking out grotesque sculpture around the United States.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-2181 or visit www.minormemoriallibrary.org.