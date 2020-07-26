Duke campus housing only for 1st, 2nd year students in fall

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Only first- and second-year students at Duke University will be allowed to live in campus housing this fall, according to a school administrator in releasing a plan designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In an email to Duke faculty, Provost Sally Kornbluth said upperclassmen and graduate students will take online classes in the fall semester, which begins Aug. 17.

Juniors and seniors living off campus will have access to libraries and laboratories, but can’t enter residence halls, dining halls and social spaces, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Sunday. The restrictions also will apply to student-athletes.

Duke previously had upperclassmen arriving on Aug. 15, but President Vincent Price had said plans could change. The first- and second-year students will arrive in waves starting Aug. 10. Kornbluth wrote the limitations aims to reduce campus population density.

Doctoral students still will be allowed on the Durham campus to perform research.

Duke already announced that on-campus students would be tested for COVID-19 before classes begin. There also will be daily health screenings for students and faculty, as well as face mask or coverings mandates for everyone.

Duke has more than 15,600 students, of which more than 40% are undergraduates. The fall semester will end before Thanksgiving, with no fall break, and students coming to campus are asked to remain in town through the semester.

University of North Carolina system schools and many private colleges in the state already have announced a mix of in-person and online classes for the semester.