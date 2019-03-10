Duke Energy to create plan for Indiana coal ash ponds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Duke Energy must create a corrective action plan for its Indiana coal ash ponds in Indiana after mandatory testing found the ponds have contaminants at levels higher than groundwater protection standards.

The Tribune-Star reports that the electric power company on March 1 released its compliance data and reporting on the coal ash ponds at the now shuttered Wabash River Generating Station.

The figures show the ash ponds have high levels of arsenic, cobalt and lead. Coal ash is the waste produced from burning coal and can contain harmful toxins.

Duke Energy spokeswoman Angeline Protogere says the company plans to post its corrective action plans in July and hold a public forum to review the plans. Cleanup options include excavating ponds or capping the ponds and keeping the ash in place.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com