KENT — Jason Perillo said he’ll never forget all the tears of joy that were shed at the Kent High Watch COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which, after 12 months and over 17,000 vaccines, has closed due to the decreased need in the community.

Perillo, chief marketing officer at High Watch Recovery Center, which owned the clinic, said he heard many stories by grandparents who missed their family while they were quarantined at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It was really special to be a part of that,” Perillo said.

The clinic shut down Wednesday.

“The number of people seeking vaccines has dwindled,” Perillo said. “We were down to 10 to 15 appointments per day.”

Since the clinic opened last January, it gave 17,746 COVID-19 vaccine doses. These included Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and booster and pediatric doses.

Perrillo said he feels the clinic can be credited for the consistently high vaccination rates in town since the state began tracking this data.

According to state statistics, of about 2,800 Kent residents, about 84 percent are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, placing the town in the top 10 towns with the highest vaccine rate.

“We’d like to think that is in large part because of the work that we did to provide vaccines,” Perillo said.

Aside from Kent, residents came from Warren, New Milford, Sharon, Sherman, Cornwall, Washington, Salisbury, Canaan, and Roxbury to get their vaccines.

“We served the entire northwest corner,” Perillo said.

The space where the clinic was located, on Old Barn Road in Kent Barns, now stands vacant.

Perillo said he first opened the clinic with the knowledge that the northwest corner of the state “would not have adequate access to vaccinations,” he said. “At the time, we were the only vaccination site in the area.”

In the early months, it was administering as many as 300 vaccinations a day.

“Back then, it was senior citizens who wanted the vaccination as soon as possible — in many cases, in tears because they hadn’t seen their grandchildren in months. This would allow them to see their family,” Perillo said. “It was really heartwarming to hear the stories from grandparents who finally would be able to spend time with their family.”

Brief shut down

Last February, the clinic was briefly shut down after state Department of Public Health investigators discovered that Perillo, an untrained state representative, was handling and preparing vials of vaccine.

The state suspended the clinic from holding any new vaccination clinics until it complied with state regulations.

The state also learned personnel from the clinic had been operating a mobile clinic for 200 residents at Heritage Village retirement community in Southbury without getting approval to do so, a DPH spokesman said at the time.

The state eventually decided to stop sending first doses to High Watch for about a month, resuming shipments of the vaccine in early April, records show.

Once the clinic reopened, it briefly got busy again when people wanted their second dose.

However, it reached a point last summer where “everyone who had wanted a vaccination, for the most part, had received a vaccination,” Perillo said.

In November, the clinic again saw a slight increase in volume when the age range eligibility for those who could get the vaccine was opened up to younger people.

He added, however, over the past month, the clinic had been administering about 20 vaccinations a day. The clinic had recently closed down access in the Vaccine Administration Management System portal on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. On Wednesday, the last day open, officials administrated 11 vaccines.

‘An honor to serve’

Perillo said he never intended to keep the clinic open indefinitely.

“We said from the start that we would be open as long as the community needed us,” he said.

Now, there are many places to get the COVID-19 vaccine within a 12-mile-range of Kent, including Kent Station Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy in Dover Plains, Big Y Pharmacy in New Milford, the New Milford Health Department, and Walmart in New Milford.

“We were comfortable that we wouldn’t be leaving the Kent community high and dry — that folks who wanted a vaccination would still be able to get a vaccination,” Perillo said.

There are no jobs lost as a result of the clinic closing.

“We had been staffing it with High Watch employees, and those folks will come right back to campus and help us treating our guests,” he added.

Perillo said he thanks High Watch employees and volunteers who provided “this vital service.”

“It has been an honor to serve the Kent community,” Perillo said.

