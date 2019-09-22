Duct fire at midtown Manhattan building near Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Smoke billowed from a midtown Manhattan building near Times Square as firefighters responded to a fire in the duct work.

One person was taken to the hospital after having difficulty breathing.

The Fire Department of New York says the call came in at 7:38 a.m. Sunday about the fire at 145 W. 45th St, a 12-story commercial building.

People in the hotel next door were also evacuated.

The fire was declared under control shortly before 9 a.m.

Officials said in addition to the person taken to the hospital, two others were treated at the scene.