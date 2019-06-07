DuckFest on tap in Sherman

The Sherman Library Association will celebrate its annual DuckFest carnival June 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Sherman School.

DuckFest is an old-fashioned day of fun that celebrates the start of summertime for kids of all ages.

Offerings will include carnival games with prizes, crafts, an inflatable slide, live entertainment, a dunk tank, BBQ treats and snacks.

Tickets will be available at the gate.