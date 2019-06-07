https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/DuckFest-on-tap-in-Sherman-13936775.php
DuckFest on tap in Sherman
The Sherman Library Association will celebrate its annual DuckFest carnival June 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Sherman School.
DuckFest is an old-fashioned day of fun that celebrates the start of summertime for kids of all ages.
Offerings will include carnival games with prizes, crafts, an inflatable slide, live entertainment, a dunk tank, BBQ treats and snacks.
Tickets will be available at the gate.
