DuckFest Carnival set in Sherman

Sherman Library will hold its DuckFest Carnival June 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sherman School.

DuckFest is an old-fashioned day that celebrates the start of summertime for kids of all ages.

Offerings will include carnival games with prizes, crafts, inflatable slides, live entertainment, BBQ treats and snacks.

Proceeds will benefit the library.

Tickets will be available at the gates.