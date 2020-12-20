Dubai's troubled theme park operator to go private

Kamran Jebreili/AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The owner of Dubai’s struggling theme park operator is planning to sell itself to its majority shareholder, the company said in documents filed Sunday with the Dubai Financial Market, capping years of plummeting income and stocks.

Meraas Holding has made a cash offer to buy out the debt-burdened DXB Entertainments, which owns Dubai Parks & Resorts. The company’s pain started well before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out Dubai’s tourism and entertainment industries, pushing back the much-anticipated World Expo 2020, which the city hoped would draw some 25 million visitors to its new theme parks.