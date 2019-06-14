Du Quoin State Fair in southern Illinois is free again

DU QUOIN, Ill. (AP) — The Du Quoin State Fair in southern Illinois is dropping a $2 entry fee.

The admission fee for people 13 and older was started in 2016. Fair manager Josh Gross and John Sullivan, the head of the Illinois Agriculture Department, said they heard many complaints.

Sullivan says he's "thrilled" to make the fair free again. The Southern Illinoisan reports that parking at the fairgrounds will be $15 while parking near the Southern Illinois Center will be $10.

Sullivan and Gross also announced more than $500,000 in improvements and repairs at the Du Quoin fairgrounds. Mayor Guy Alongi says the fair is an "economic engine" for southern Illinois.

This year's fair will be held Aug. 23 through Sept. 2. The entertainment lineup will be announced Monday.

