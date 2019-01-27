Drug Takeback Day planned

A Drug Takeback Day will be held Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at the New Milford Senior Center.

Over-the-counter and prescription medications, medical samples, household pet medicines and medical ointments can be dropped off at the center, located at 40 Main St.

Medical practitioners’ supplies such as syringes will not be accepted.

The event is co-sponsored by New Milford TRIAD, the New Milford Police Department and the senior center.