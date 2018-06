U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator Robert Patterson, left, speaks in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 7, 2018, in front of Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts, second left, Mary Daly, director of Opioid Enforcement and Prevention Efforts at the Justice Department, second right, and Matthew Barden, right, head of the new DEA field division based in Omaha. The DEA is establishing a new field division based in Omaha that will include Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. DEA Acting Administrator Patterson said the move was prompted in part by the nation's growing opioid crisis. less