Drought-stricken West holds out for more than just dry snow

1 of6 This Feb. 17, 2021, image shows the Rio Grande flowing through Rio Rancho, New Mexico, as snow covers the Sandia Mountains in the background. Forecasters say signs are pointing to more warm and dry weather as New Mexico deals with a persistent drought. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 This Feb. 17, 2021, image shows the Rio Grande flanked by a dormant forest of willow and cottonwood trees in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Many parts of New Mexico received some much needed snow during a recent string of storms, but forecasters say frigid temperatures resulted in snowfall that had a lower moisture content, meaning there will be less water available when it melts. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 This Feb. 17, 2021, image shows an empty irrigation canal at a tree farm in Corrales, New Mexico, as snow covers the Sandia Mountains in the background. Much of the West is mired in drought, with New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Utah being among the hardest hit. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 This Feb. 17, 2021, image shows rows of trees stretching across a farm in Corrales, New Mexico, as snow covers the Sandia Mountains in the background. Much of the West is mired in drought, with New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Utah being among the hardest hit. Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less
BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) — It’s a picture-perfect scene — the snow-dusted Sandia Mountains providing a backdrop to the dormant willow and cottonwood trees lining the Rio Grande.
While the recent snow has provided a psychological salve to the pains of a persistent drought, it won’t go far in easing the exceptional conditions that have taken hold of New Mexico over the past year.
