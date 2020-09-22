Drought conditions in Maine qualify farmers for federal help

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — State authorities in Maine are encouraging farmers in the northern part of the state to contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture for assistance in the wake of the declaration of a drought disaster.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated Aroostook County, home to most of Maine's potato farms, as a drought disaster area. That means farm operators in the county and the four counties close to it are eligible for emergency assistance from the Farm Service Agency.

All of Maine is in the midst of a drought, and parts of northern Maine are experiencing extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The drought has posed problems for many Maine farmers, including members of the state's large wild blueberry industry.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said the drought disaster declaration could be expanded to other counties in the state if the drought continues.