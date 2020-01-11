Drivers sought for Wheels Program

The Wheels Program of Greater New Milford, Inc., a is seeking drivers.

The 501 © (3) nonprofit organization provides donation-based rides to seniors and citizens with disabilities to their non-emergency medical appointments in the Greater New Milford area.

Three vehicles are available, including a wheelchair accessible bus, procured through a state of Connecticut Department of Transportation grant.

Volunteers donate four to 15 hours a month based on availability.

The organization provides insured, fueled vehicles.

For more information or to volunteer, call 860-354-6012.