Driverless shuttle to make Utah debut at state Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A driverless public shuttle is expected to make its Utah debut this year as state officials test the possibilities of autonomous vehicles.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the shuttle that holds about a dozen people is expected to operate in February at the state Capitol.

It will initially travel the sidewalks since autonomous cars aren't street legal.

A state lawmaker is hoping to change that. Republican Rep. Robert Spendlove is proposing a bill that would allow autonomous vehicles on state roads and resolve other legal problems.

Two public transportation agencies are spending a combined $600,000 to bring in a shuttle from French company EasyMile for the year.