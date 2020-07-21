Driver license road tests waived for N.C. adult applicants

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Road tests still aren't being performed by examiners from the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles due to COVID-19. So now certain adults are exempt from passing one to obtain a regular license.

The DMV announced that starting Wednesday it'll waive the road test for drivers 18 or older in several specific situations. This follows the General Assembly approving a law last month allowing drivers under 18 to defer the road test otherwise required to obtain a limited provisional license.

To qualify, adult drivers must make a license office appointment, then come in person wearing a face mask with the required documents. The waiver could apply to someone who's passed a North Carolina driving course in the past 12 months, who previously held a North Carolina driver's license that expired in the recent past or who has a license from another state. There are exceptions.

The waiver will continue until tests resume.