Driver killed after crashing into tree, police say

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Police say a driver was killed after his car crashed into a tree in Norton.

WPRI-TV reports the crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Maple Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of his car and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity was not immediately released.

Norton Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.