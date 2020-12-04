Drive-thru Holiday in the Depot to support food banks

The Washington Council of Congregations will support the town of Washington’s drive-thru Holiday in the Depot Dec 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event will benefit the Washington/Warren and New Milford food banks that have experienced a dramatic increase in need since the onset of COVID-19.

Shelf stable food, personal care, and household cleaning items will be accepted. In addition, monetary donations and grocery store gift cards will be accepted.

Checks should be made payable First Congregation Church with “WCOC” written in the memo.

Motorists should drive up to the town hall side of the Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens to make donations. Volunteers will safety remove donations from the trunk.