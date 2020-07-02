Drive-in movie postponed to July 11

The New Milford Parks & Recreation Department and Bank Street Theater will co-sponsor a drive-in screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” July 11 at John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

The event had been scheduled for June 27 but was postponed.

It costs $25 per car and is limited to the first 50 registrants. Only one person per car needs to register. People can register and pre-order food and drinks on the park and recreation’s website, www.newmilfordrec.com.