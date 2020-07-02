KBJB Entertainment in New Milford will, in conjunction with The Silo at Hunt Hill Farm, will present “Distant Diva ,The Mask On Tour,” July 18.

A rain date of July 19 is planned.

The show, which will feature New York drag queens Ivy Stalls, Bella Noche and a special guest to be announced, will take place outside.

Guests should bring lawn chairs, masks, snacks and libations.

The lawn will open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 6 p.m. at The Silo, 44 Upland Road.

KJ Johansen will serve as emcee for the evening.

Prizes will be awarded for the best mask.

Tickets are $20, with $5 of each ticket sale to benefit The Silo at Hunt Hill Farm.

Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to New Milford Social Services.

A limited number of seats will be sold.

For more information, call KBJB Entertainment at 860-350-8152 or email kbjbradio@gmail.com.