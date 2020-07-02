Drag queen event slated for July 18

KBJB Entertainment in New Milford will, in conjunction with The Silo at Hunt Hill Farm, will present “Distant Diva ,The Mask On Tour,” July 18.

A rain date of July 19 is planned.

The show, which will feature New York drag queens Ivy Stalls, Bella Noche and a special guest to be announced, will take place outside.

Guests should bring lawn chairs, masks, snacks and libations.

The lawn will open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 6 p.m. at The Silo, 44 Upland Road.

KJ Johansen will serve as emcee for the evening.

Prizes will be awarded for the best mask.

Tickets are $20, with $5 of each ticket sale to benefit The Silo at Hunt Hill Farm.

Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to New Milford Social Services.

A limited number of seats will be sold.

For more information, call KBJB Entertainment at 860-350-8152 or email kbjbradio@gmail.com.