Drag bingo, show slated at VFW
KBJB Live Events will present drag queen bingo and a show Sept. 28, with doors to open at 7 p.m. at the VFW hall on Avery Road.
The show will feature Ivy Stalls, Bella Noche, Annie Manildoo and KJ Johansen.
A full cash bar will be available, and some hand-picked vendors will be on site.
Attendees can bring snacks, food and soft drinks.
Admission is $25, which includes two bingo cards. More cards will be available to purchase.
For more information and tickets, call 860-350-8152.
