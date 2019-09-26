Drag bingo, show slated at VFW

KBJB Live Events will present drag queen bingo and a show Sept. 28, with doors to open at 7 p.m. at the VFW hall on Avery Road.

The show will feature Ivy Stalls, Bella Noche, Annie Manildoo and KJ Johansen.

A full cash bar will be available, and some hand-picked vendors will be on site.

Attendees can bring snacks, food and soft drinks.

Admission is $25, which includes two bingo cards. More cards will be available to purchase.

For more information and tickets, call 860-350-8152.