Dr. Tom Takubo named West Virginia Senate majority leader

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dr. Tom Takubo has been named the West Virginia Senate's new majority leader.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael announced the Kanawha County Republican's appointment Monday.

Takubo replaces Ryan Ferns, an Ohio County Republican who lost in the general election.

Carmichael says in a statement Takubo is respected by members of both parties and "has a strong understanding of what we need to do to continue moving West Virginia in the right direction."

Takubo was elected to the Senate in 2014. He currently serves as chairman of the Senate Human and Human Resources Committee.

A practicing physician, Takubo splits time between Charleston-area hospitals and his private practice.

The 2019 legislation session starts Jan. 9.

Takubo says he's "eager to get started on building our legislative agenda and hitting the ground running."