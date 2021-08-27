Dozens of pupils freed in northern Nigeria after 3 months AJAYI TAIWO OLUWOLE and CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press Aug. 27, 2021 Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 8:33 a.m.
MINNA, Nigeria (AP) — Dozens of young children held captive by gunmen for three months in northern Nigeria awaited reunions with their family members Friday after being freed and taken to the state capital.
Girls as young as five draped in long hijabs and boys wearing new dress clothes stepped off a white minibus and filed past photographers in Minna, the capital of Niger state. Their arrival came hours after news of their release came from the school's head teacher.
AJAYI TAIWO OLUWOLE and CHINEDU ASADU