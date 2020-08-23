Dozens of NH towns have yet to apply for federal virus aid

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — More than 50 New Hampshire communities have yet to apply for reimbursement for expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Requests must be made by Sept. 15 to be reimbursed for expenses incurred between March 1 and Aug. 31.

As of Friday, 51 towns had not applied, according to the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, which is in charge of distributing the state’s $1.25 billion in federal aid.

Communities also can request reimbursement for expenses incurred from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15. That deadline will be Oct. 30.